|
|
Peter D. Carcaise, 56, of Cranberry Township, died suddenly Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Born July 2, 1963, in Rochester, Pa., he was the son of Emilia Kardasz Carcaise and the late Michael A. Carcaise. He was the beloved husband for 22 years of Kristin Kosko Carcaise; loving father to his twin daughters, Victoria and Megan Carcaise; brother of Mary, Mike, Pam, Karen, Alicia, Patricia, Joyce, Jackie, and Kim; son in-law of Gerald and Judith Kushnir Kosko; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143, Franklin Park/Wexford. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday in St. Kilian Church, Cranberry Township. Interment with military honors will follow in National Cemetery of Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Peter proudly served in the Army National Guard and Air Force National Guard for over 33 years, most recently with the 911th Airlift Wing in Moon Township. He served two tours in Afghanistan. A graduate of Geneva College, Peter was a longtime civil engineer and a devoted member of St. Kilian Church. He was a tremendously hard worker and an avid runner, enjoyed outdoor work and gardening, and especially loved fireworks. Above everything, he was devoted to Christ and was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 16, 2019