Peter Mortakis, 75, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. He was born July 6, 1945, in McKeesport, the son of the late Nicholas and Elizabeth Haney Mortakis. He was employed by Port Authority for many years until he retired. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Ann Mortakis Berkoben, and son-in-law, Arnold Douglas Berkoben Jr., of North Huntingdon; sister, Lee Ann Mortakis (James) Egan, of Lynch, Md.; nieces, Mary Kay Egan Ayers and Sarah and Emily Egan; nephews, James and William Egan; great-nephew, Jackson Ayers; and great-niece, Jane Marie Cleary. Services were held at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION & MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com
