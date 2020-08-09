1/1
Peter Mortakis
1945 - 2020-08-06
Peter Mortakis, 75, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. He was born July 6, 1945, in McKeesport, the son of the late Nicholas and Elizabeth Haney Mortakis. He was employed by Port Authority for many years until he retired. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Ann Mortakis Berkoben, and son-in-law, Arnold Douglas Berkoben Jr., of North Huntingdon; sister, Lee Ann Mortakis (James) Egan, of Lynch, Md.; nieces, Mary Kay Egan Ayers and Sarah and Emily Egan; nephews, James and William Egan; great-nephew, Jackson Ayers; and great-niece, Jane Marie Cleary. Services were held at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION & MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
August 8, 2020
He was such a caring and loving man. He was the best big brother any girl could ask for. Love you Pete. Thanks for all of the great memories and all that you did for your little sister.
Lee Ann Egan
Sister
