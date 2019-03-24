Philip F. Muck, 80, of Pittsburgh, passed Wednesday, March 20, 2019, on Marco Island, Fla. Phil was born Aug. 31, 1938. He was the husband of Patricia S. Muck for 60 years; son of Carl A. and Natalie (Dufresne); father of Michael A. (Rose), Stephen M., Christine A. Rotella (Mark), and Matthew R. (deceased); grandfather of Rebecca (Zack), Alexandra and Stephen, Amy (Tyler), Michelle, and James; great-grandfather to Hendrix and Milena. Mr. Muck was a 1962 graduate of Ohio University and steadfast promoter of the university and its business school, most recently serving as a trustee of the Ohio University Foundation. Mr. Muck started his professional career at Arthur Young. From there, he joined Mesta Machine Co. as their youngest controller, in time becoming the vice president of finance. He then served in similar capacity with Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Co. A few years later, Mr. Muck struck out on his own, acquiring the 165-year-old Munroe Inc., a small steel fabricator. During his 31 years of ownership, the company grew to become a fully integrated specialty steel fabricator serving steel, energy, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. Mr. Muck believed that corporate leaders have a responsibility to give back, modeling a life in service. He served 23 years with Sisters of St. Joseph and other board members and dedicated leaders to develop the South Hills Health System, now AHN Jefferson Hospital, three different terms as chairman, a total of twelve years guiding the health system through critical periods. Mr. Muck also served as a director of Union National, Integra, and National City Bank, now part of PNC, chairman of the board at Brayman Construction Corp. for a period of ten years, director and chairman of the Western PA Multiple Sclerosis Service Society and was the longtime director of Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation. He was the chairman of the Western PA Boilermakers Contractors Association for many years and trustee of the Boilermaker Union's Health, Welfare, and Pension plans. Through the years, Mr. Muck remained active in church work, most recently at the Guadalupe Mission in Florida. He also supported the work of the United Way, Junior Achievement, and served as an instructor in the University of Pittsburgh's Graduate School of Business. In his retirement, Phil could be found salt or freshwater fishing with his family, golfing with friends at Oakmont, and with wife and close friends at Lely Classics in Florida. He was a NASCAR enthusiast, an avid reader, and student of World War II history to the point of taking his wife, Patricia, with him to tour battlefields.

Friends received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Sts. John & Paul Catholic Church.

Donations in lieu of flowers: Ohio University Foundation College of Business Annex Fund, Copeland Hall, Athens, OH 45701-2979 or Abiding Missions, 731 Excelsior St., Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary