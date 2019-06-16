Home

Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Colman Catholic Church
Turtle Creek, PA
View Map
Philomena Palmieri Obituary
Philomena (Travisano) Palmieri, 94, of Monroeville, formerly of Wilmerding, died peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019. Philomena was the wife of the late John Palmieri; loving mother of Jane (late Joseph) Falkowski, Toni Simon, Michael (Cheri) Palmieri and James (Rosemary) Palmieri; beloved grandmother of Kristen (Nathan) Wells, Jenifer (Steve) Freedman, Amy (Jeff) Gardner, Steven (Dana) Price, Holly (Dustin) Bradford, and Nick, Michael, Joe, David, and Michaela Palmieri; numerous great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Valverdina,and Peter and Paul Travisano. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Antonio and Michelina Travisano; and siblings, Christine, James, Nick and Joseph. Philomena loved her family more than anything, and will be greatly missed.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Colman Catholic Church, Turtle Creek. Philomena will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery.
Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 16, 2019
