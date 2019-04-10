Home

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Phyllis L. Petrossi Obituary
Phyllis L. (Zitelli) Petrossi, 85, of Bethel Park, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis N.; loving mother of Debra (Bruce) Lundy, Michael (Terri) Petrossi and the late Sandra (surviving husband, Brian) Carte; and cherished grandmother of Ryan and Tyler Petrossi and Steven and James Carte.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Saturday at St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
www.henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
