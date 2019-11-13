|
Priscilla Ann (Comunale) Kent, 75, of East McKeesport, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at home. She was the loving mother of Patrick (Lori); loving aunt of AJ (Candy), Anissa (Dennis) and Arlette (Joseph), as well as Michael (Janet) and Daniel (Beth); loving cousin of Rosemary (Bill) Wassel; loving daughter of the late Dorothy (Lapcevich) and Angelo Bordogna and Ralph Comunale; sister to the late Abe (surviving Arletta) Comunale; and beloved "little sister" and preceded in death by Mike (Norma). Born Dec. 22, 1943, in Wilmerding, Priscilla had a long, successful career with Westinghouse. Always thinking of others, Priscilla spent her retirement volunteering at local hospitals and her church.
Family and friends will be received from 1 until 8 p.m. Thursday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 412-824-4332. Parting prayers will be at 9:15 a.m. Friday, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Burial will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Priscilla would have liked you to donate to and to be thoughtful and kind to one another. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com. for online condolences.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 13, 2019