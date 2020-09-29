Ralph Dwayne Arison, 86, of Vanderbilt, formerly of Bridgeville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born May 28, 1934, in Vanderbilt, a son of Clayton Frances and Nellie Caroline Hart Arison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Dale Arison, and nephew, Jeffery Arison. He retired from Schindler Elevator, where he worked for 37 years, to enjoy his passion of farming on his family farm. He was always active in his church community. He enjoyed wintering in West Palm Beach, Fla., for 20 years and traveling extensively with his wife and family. Ralph is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ellen Margaret Wallace Arison; two sons, Ralph Thomas Arison and his wife Clare, of Flatwoods, and David Scott Arison and his wife Kelli, of Bridgeville; three grandchildren whom he adored, Madison, Caroline and Luke; sister, Lois Frawley; sister-in-law, Sheila Arison, of Crystal Lake, Ill.; numerous nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Ralph's family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence St., Perryopolis. Additional visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, the hour of Ralph's funeral service, at East Liberty Presbyterian Church, Vanderbilt, with the Rev. David McElroy officiating. Interment to follow in Bowman Flatwoods Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
