Ray Dean Pirl, 63, of Stahlstown, died Monday, April 6, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian. He was born May 26, 1956, in Somerset and was the son of Sarah Ansell Mitts and her husband Cliford, of Stahlstown, and the late Ray D. Pirl. Dean was a self-employed carpenter. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Barbara Shaffer Pirl; three children, James Hall and his wife Carol, of Mt. Pleasant, Shawn Hall and his wife Renee, of Youngstown, Pa., and Deanna McClain and her husband Harry, of Stahlstown; seven grandchildren, Bobbi Jo, Samantha, Kayla, Tony, Brianna, Christopher and Shannon; two sisters, Patty Ann Ross and her husband Bob, of Stahlstown, and Tina Bailey and her husband Michael, of Latrobe; and a brother, Clifford Ansell and his wife Cindy, of Normalville. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his grandmother, Eleanor Ansell; brother, Timothy Mitts; and a sister, Virginia Kastner. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will no viewing or services. All arrangements are under the direction of CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., Melcroft. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.