Raymond D. McCann Sr., 80, of Murrysville, formerly of Plum, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 59 years of Janet M. (Herd) McCann; loving father of Colleen (Michael) Kinyon, the late Raymond (Annamarie) McCann Jr., Timothy (Jacqueline) McCann and Joshua (Erin) McCann; grandfather of Jessica (Jay), Matthew (Jackie), Ryan (Cassie), Amber, Marilyn, Amanda, Rachael, Justin (Amber), Lauren and Kali; great-grandfather of Dylan, Olivia, Matthew and Quinn; brother of Maureen (late Ronald), Franny (late Charles), Betty (late Charles) Kathleen (Paul), late Ronald (late Janet), late Evelyn (late Thomas) and the late Jack (Evelyn); and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S&T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Joy Roman Catholic Church. Interment with U.S. Army funeral honors will follow in Twin Valley Cemetery, Delmont.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 5, 2019