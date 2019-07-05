Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond McCann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond D. McCann Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond D. McCann Sr. Obituary
Raymond D. McCann Sr., 80, of Murrysville, formerly of Plum, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 59 years of Janet M. (Herd) McCann; loving father of Colleen (Michael) Kinyon, the late Raymond (Annamarie) McCann Jr., Timothy (Jacqueline) McCann and Joshua (Erin) McCann; grandfather of Jessica (Jay), Matthew (Jackie), Ryan (Cassie), Amber, Marilyn, Amanda, Rachael, Justin (Amber), Lauren and Kali; great-grandfather of Dylan, Olivia, Matthew and Quinn; brother of Maureen (late Ronald), Franny (late Charles), Betty (late Charles) Kathleen (Paul), late Ronald (late Janet), late Evelyn (late Thomas) and the late Jack (Evelyn); and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S&T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Joy Roman Catholic Church. Interment with U.S. Army funeral honors will follow in Twin Valley Cemetery, Delmont.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
Download Now