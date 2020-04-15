|
Raymond G. Thompson, 89, of Elizabeth Township, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Gahanna, Ohio. Raymond was born in McKeesport to Margaret H. Thompson and James E. Thompson on July 8, 1930. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald and James Thompson. Raymond is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Margaret A. Thompson. He was the loving father of Daniel (Susan) Thompson and Loretta (William -- John, Rachel and family) Cole; grandfather of Robert (Whitney) Pulcini, Jonathan (Allison) Pulcini, Jennifer (Christopher) Borders and Christine (Joel) Miller; and adoring great-grandfather of Ethan and Benjamin Borders and Grace Miller. Raymond was a systems technician for AT&T and Bell Telephone Co. of Pennsylvania. He was an active member of McKeesport Assembly of God Church, where he taught adult Sunday School, sang in the choir and played on the church softball team. He enjoyed hunting with his beagles, restoring Model A Ford automobiles, coaching the Greenock Little League baseball team and woodworking projects. The family would like to thank the caregivers and the staff of Three Creeks Senior Living and Wesley Hospice for the comfort and dignity they provided to him with their care.