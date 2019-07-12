Raymond Thomas Fedor, 78, of Elizabeth Township, formerly of Clairton and longtime resident of Peter's Township, sailed off Sunday, July 7, 2019, to meet again with beloved family and friends who have set sail before him. He was born May 9, 1941, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late Nicholas and Taugen (Ancarana) Fedor. He was the husband of the late Audrey Ruth (Lovrich) Fedor, she was the love of his life. Raymond was the proprietor of two successful Open Pantry convenience stores in Bethel Park and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce there. He proudly served in the Army National Guard and belonged to the VFW post in Peter's Township, where he spent many an evening with many good friends sharing many great stories. He and his wife, Audrey, were fortunate enough to spend many hours navigating his boat through the waters surrounding Hilton Head Island, S.C. That is how Raymond lived his life, adventurous, uncharted and surrounded by people he thought the world of. He is survived by daughters, Natalie (Robert) McClintock-Marsiglio, of Elizabeth Township, and Lisa Ann (James) Legg, of Lubbock, Texas; grandchildren, Christina, Jade and Dennis; and great-grandchildren, Brady, Colton, Lewis and Maci. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Fedor.

Friends are welcome from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Paul Walter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to their chosen charity, The Gary Sinise Foundation, that honors veterans, defenders, first responders and their families GarySiniseFoundation.org. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 12, 2019