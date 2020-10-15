Regina Elizabeth Zobel, 92, of North Versailles, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. She was born March 1, 1928, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Christine (Freund) Haeckler. She was the wife of the late Andrew "Andy" Zobel, who passed away May 13, 2020. In 1944, at age 16, Regina worked for the G.C. Murphy Co. Store No. 1, in McKeesport, as a soda fountain girl. She graduated from McKeesport High School in 1946 and continued with Murphy's until 1963. She went back to Murphy's in 1978 and continued there until her retirement in 1988. She was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling, dancing, pie baking and playing cards with her neighborhood card club. She is survived by her loving children, Sharri (Jack) Ekiert, of White Oak, Randi (Robert) MacKeil, of Murrysville, Andrew L . Zobel, of Penn Hills, Pamela (Jeff) Siegel, of Irwin, and Craig (Elaine) Stephan, of Greene County; brother, Charles (Vija) Haeckler, of Lansing, Mich.; sister, Joan Haeckler McDonald, of Henderson, Ky.; grandchildren, Lisa (Jeff) Behneke, Lauri (Jason) Hazaga, John and Jeffrey Ekiert and Jesse Gustafson, nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Ray Stewart, of North Carolina; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Haeckler Stewart, and brother-in-law, Jack McDonald. There is no visitation. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank at 412-460-3663. The family would like to thank her caregiver, Mary Ellen Miller, and Gateway Hospice for their kindness and compassion. Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
