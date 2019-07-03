Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Victor Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina McKee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina H. McKee


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina H. McKee Obituary
Regina H. McKee, 81, of Indiana Township, died Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 58 years of Jack E. McKee; loving mother of Theresa (David) Perdziola, Jack (Michele) McKee Jr., Regina (Michael) Simpson and Stephen (Heather) McKee; sister of George (Pat) Hensel and the late Frederick Hensel Sr., Anita Marie Hensel, Jane Hornyak and Genevieve Barber; and dear grandmother of Benjamin, Matthew, Amanda, Elizabeth, Jack, Emily, Shana, Sean, Andrew and Samuel.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Victor Church. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Hope Catholic Cemetery.
A devoted Catholic, Regina was a wonderful wife, sister, mother and grandmother whose family was the most important thing in the world. In lieu of flowers, donations to Watson Institute for Autism, 301 Camp Meeting Road, Sewickley, PA 15143, www.thewatsoninstitute.org.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now