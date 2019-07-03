|
Regina H. McKee, 81, of Indiana Township, died Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 58 years of Jack E. McKee; loving mother of Theresa (David) Perdziola, Jack (Michele) McKee Jr., Regina (Michael) Simpson and Stephen (Heather) McKee; sister of George (Pat) Hensel and the late Frederick Hensel Sr., Anita Marie Hensel, Jane Hornyak and Genevieve Barber; and dear grandmother of Benjamin, Matthew, Amanda, Elizabeth, Jack, Emily, Shana, Sean, Andrew and Samuel.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Victor Church. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Hope Catholic Cemetery.
A devoted Catholic, Regina was a wonderful wife, sister, mother and grandmother whose family was the most important thing in the world. In lieu of flowers, donations to Watson Institute for Autism, 301 Camp Meeting Road, Sewickley, PA 15143, www.thewatsoninstitute.org.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 3, 2019