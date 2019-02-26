Regis John Roell Sr., of Maryville, Tenn., passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Born Sept. 16, 1945, in Pittsburgh, Rege lived in Jamestown, Pa., for many years. He attended South Hills High School and later went on to serve in the Army during Vietnam. Rege worked as a welder and electrical worker for many years at Duquesne Light. Throughout the years, Rege enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and riding his motorcycle. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Roell, and his brother, Paul T. Roell. Rege is survived by his children, Rege J. Roell Jr. (Brooke), Douglas G. Roell (Rebecca) and Rebecca M. Barnes (Dean); grandchildren, Grady and Emmett Roell, Tanner and Taylor Roell, and Rylan and Levi Barnes; siblings, Mary Jeanne Glivic (William), Alice Martin (Joseph) and Maureen Roell; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Rege will be laid to rest at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. Family and friends are invited for an informal visitation and memorial with Rege's family from 6 to 8 p.m. at Al's Cafe in Bethel Park.