Richard A. Allen, 85, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020, due to cancer. Richard was the beloved husband of Shirley A. Allen (deceased) and both were long-time members of Holy Spirit Church. He spent many years as mayor, councilman and tax collector of West Mifflin. In addition to his community service to local government, Richard was a successful entrepreneur and business owner of the Allen Insurance Agency. He is survived by two sons, Dr. Richard S. Allen, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Dr. Douglas E. Allen, of Lewisburg; daughters-in-law, Karen (Spirnak) and Melissa (Martin); and two grandchildren, Samuel and Katie. Richard is also survived by his brother, Vernon Allen and his wife, Suzanne, of Wheaton, Ill. Richard was the son of the late Herman and Catherine Allen. Due to the coronavirus crisis restrictions, funeral visitations are not currently possible. Arrangements are under the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A remembrance event will be scheduled at a future appropriate time. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.