Richard Allen Brinker Jr., 60, of Greensburg (Salem Township), formerly of Export, died peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 23, 1959, in Greensburg, the son of the late Richard Allen "Dick" Brinker Sr. and Marjorie Ann (Wagner) Brinker. Prior to retiring, Richard was employed in construction as a heavy equipment operator. He was an Army veteran. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing and fixing things; he could fix anything. Richard will be greatly missed by his loving sons, Lloyd Brinker, of Export, and Keith Brinker, of Greensburg; beloved fiancee, Karen Kettelhut; sisters, Diana Brinker, of Delmont, and Janet Himes and her husband, Barry, also of Delmont; and many friends. Respecting the family's wishes, arrangements will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Richard's memory may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Route 119 North, Greensburg, PA 15601. Please write "Richard Brinker" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.