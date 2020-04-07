Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Brinker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Brinker


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Brinker Obituary
Richard Allen Brinker Jr., 60, of Greensburg (Salem Township), formerly of Export, died peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 23, 1959, in Greensburg, the son of the late Richard Allen "Dick" Brinker Sr. and Marjorie Ann (Wagner) Brinker. Prior to retiring, Richard was employed in construction as a heavy equipment operator. He was an Army veteran. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing and fixing things; he could fix anything. Richard will be greatly missed by his loving sons, Lloyd Brinker, of Export, and Keith Brinker, of Greensburg; beloved fiancee, Karen Kettelhut; sisters, Diana Brinker, of Delmont, and Janet Himes and her husband, Barry, also of Delmont; and many friends. Respecting the family's wishes, arrangements will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Richard's memory may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Route 119 North, Greensburg, PA 15601. Please write "Richard Brinker" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -