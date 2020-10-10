1/1
Richard A. Mosso
1943 - 2020-09-30
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Anthony Mosso, 77, of Macon, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. Vincent Basilica Catholic Church, in Latrobe. Mr. Mosso was born May 21, 1943, in Latrobe, the son of the late Anthony Mosso and Ann Pynos Mosso. He was retired as vice president of C.E. Lizza Inc. and for the past 50 years was an entrepreneur. Mr. Mosso was a graduate of the Greater Latrobe High School class of 1960. Mr. Mosso is survived by his wife, Kathleen DeDomenico, of Macon, Ga.; children, Jeanette Geary, of Derry, and her children, David (Natasha), Kelsey, Chloe (Troy) and Hayley; Timothy Mosso Sr. (Tyfanny), of Mill River, N.C., and their children, Timothy Jr. and Emilee; Anthony Mosso, of Florence, Ky.; Natalie McCracken (Lew), of North Huntington, and their children, Gage and Ansley; Sara Fisher (Anthony), of Greensburg, and their children, Reagan Ann and Warren; Marie Molyneaux (John), of Springhill, Fla., and their daughter, Jackie (Donny); and five great-grandchildren, Naomie, Nadia, Kaden, Karsen and Clara. Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes. SNOW'S MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Basilica Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Bass Road
1419 Bass Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-841-9433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved