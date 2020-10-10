Richard Anthony Mosso, 77, of Macon, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. Vincent Basilica Catholic Church, in Latrobe. Mr. Mosso was born May 21, 1943, in Latrobe, the son of the late Anthony Mosso and Ann Pynos Mosso. He was retired as vice president of C.E. Lizza Inc. and for the past 50 years was an entrepreneur. Mr. Mosso was a graduate of the Greater Latrobe High School class of 1960. Mr. Mosso is survived by his wife, Kathleen DeDomenico, of Macon, Ga.; children, Jeanette Geary, of Derry, and her children, David (Natasha), Kelsey, Chloe (Troy) and Hayley; Timothy Mosso Sr. (Tyfanny), of Mill River, N.C., and their children, Timothy Jr. and Emilee; Anthony Mosso, of Florence, Ky.; Natalie McCracken (Lew), of North Huntington, and their children, Gage and Ansley; Sara Fisher (Anthony), of Greensburg, and their children, Reagan Ann and Warren; Marie Molyneaux (John), of Springhill, Fla., and their daughter, Jackie (Donny); and five great-grandchildren, Naomie, Nadia, Kaden, Karsen and Clara. Visit www.snowsmacon.com
