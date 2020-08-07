Richard Bissell Ames passed away suddenly, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Mr. Richard "Dick" Ames, son of the late Richard Ellsworth Ames and Kathryn Bissell Ames, was born in New Kensington, and attended Kiski Prep, where he was captain of the swim team. Richard then graduated from Wake Forest University, where he excelled as an NCAA Division 1 golfer, passing his knowledge and heart for the sport down to his sons. He then served in the National Guard military police prior to becoming a successful business broker for more than 20 years. He continued to enjoy his career at a time when most retire. Whether it was cooking, sports, reading or politics, Richard's passion was tangible to all that knew him. Though his greatest passion was his family, and his memory will be forever cherished by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann Ames; and his children, Richard Chase Ames and Kimberly O'Malley, Kathryn Lindsay Ames Mog and Craig Mog, John Peter Gentilcore and LaToi Gentilcore, and Nicholas Patrick Gentilcore and Stephanie Fogarty; and "Poppi" to Kathryn Taylor Diehl, John, Pierce and Santina Gentilcore. A unique spirit and an honorable man, everyone that met Richard felt his warmth and charm. Friends will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m., in Oakmont Presbyterian Church, 415 Pennsylvania Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139, with Pastor Steve Wilson officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First Tee of Pittsburgh at https://firsttee.org/donate/
. (Please remember to include Richard's name with your donation). First Tee is an international youth development organization introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to young people.