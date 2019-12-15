|
|
Richard Eugene Bittorf, 63, of Perryopolis, passed away on his birthday, at his home, after a short battle with cancer. His loving wife was by his side. He was born Dec. 2, 1956, in Petersburg, W.Va., a son of Roger and Mirandy Sites Bittorf. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Delores Bittorf. Richard was a veteran of the Army National Guard and active duty in the Air Force. He was a member of the Star Junction Fish and Game Club. He was an avid sportsman. He was employed at Closetmaid, Belle Vernon, from January 2008 until retirement in October 2019, and previously at Smith's Tubular System, Laconia, N.H. He is survived by his wife, Helen Fay Brooks Bittorf. They were married July 19, 1997, in San Antonio, Texas; brothers, Walter Bittorf, Joel Bittorf and Harvey Sites; sisters, Rebecca Kirsch, Lisa Shaver and Lusty Woodal; nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and furbabies, Australian cattle dogs, Sabertooth and Sweettart.
In honoring Richard's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of life service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Gospel Alliance Church, 1011 Fells Church Road, Rostraver Township, PA 15012. The BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis has been entrusted with Richard's professional funeral arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bag Brigade at Gospel Alliance Church. Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 15, 2019