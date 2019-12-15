Home

POWERED BY

Services
BLAIR-LOWTHER Funeral Home
305 Rear Independence Street
Perryopolis, PA 15473
(724) 736-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bittorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Bittorf


1956 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Bittorf Obituary
Richard Eugene Bittorf, 63, of Perryopolis, passed away on his birthday, at his home, after a short battle with cancer. His loving wife was by his side. He was born Dec. 2, 1956, in Petersburg, W.Va., a son of Roger and Mirandy Sites Bittorf. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Delores Bittorf. Richard was a veteran of the Army National Guard and active duty in the Air Force. He was a member of the Star Junction Fish and Game Club. He was an avid sportsman. He was employed at Closetmaid, Belle Vernon, from January 2008 until retirement in October 2019, and previously at Smith's Tubular System, Laconia, N.H. He is survived by his wife, Helen Fay Brooks Bittorf. They were married July 19, 1997, in San Antonio, Texas; brothers, Walter Bittorf, Joel Bittorf and Harvey Sites; sisters, Rebecca Kirsch, Lisa Shaver and Lusty Woodal; nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and furbabies, Australian cattle dogs, Sabertooth and Sweettart.
In honoring Richard's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of life service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Gospel Alliance Church, 1011 Fells Church Road, Rostraver Township, PA 15012. The BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis has been entrusted with Richard's professional funeral arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bag Brigade at Gospel Alliance Church. Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -