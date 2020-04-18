Home

R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
It is with great sadness that we inform you that Richard "Dick" Jevon, a beloved mental health advocate and former board member of NAMI Southwestern Pennsylvania, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betsy Sutton Jevon, in 2017. Dick and Betsy both grew up in Sewickley and were married in 1953. Richard is survived by his loving sons, William L. Jevon and Thomas H. Jevon; and by his granddaughter, Caroline E. Jevon. Dick worked at Alcoa for 33 years, where he retired early as a specialty sheet market manager, and subsequently worked at Allegheny Valley School and SMS Engineering. Dick was also one of the founding board members of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix and was director of the event in the mid- to late 1980s. Dick spent much of his free time volunteering. He was president of Advocates for the Mentally Ill in Transition (ADMIT) from 1990 to 1996 and continued volunteering with them through their transition to NAMI Southwestern Pennsylvania, where he served as treasurer and an active board member. He also previously served on the board for Allegheny County MH/MR, Allegheny HealthChoices Inc. (AHCI), Consumer Health Coalition (CHC), and HealthChoices' Southwest Behavioral Health Stakeholder Advisory Committee. Dick was awarded the Jefferson Award for his contributions to the mental health community. Services for Dick will be private. Arrangements are by Copeland's.
