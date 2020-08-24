Richard P. Ricky Tucker, 67, of Wilmerding, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Ricky was the beloved son of Frank Bucky (wife Jean) Tucker and Joann (Seman) Tucker; devoted father of Dana (Bill) McDonald and Rich (Tina) Tucker; and adoring grandfather of Shayna, Torie, Haley, Nathan and Alivia. He is also survived by his siblings, Gary (Tacy) Tucker and Sharon (Jim) Dunbar, former spouse Annamarie Tucker; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special friend Kenny Kochis, as well as many other friends. Ricky loved his family more than anything. He enjoyed working on cars and helping others. He was always ready to help anyone with anything they needed. Ricky was a former member of the Wilmerding Fire Department and a life member of the Ukrainian Club in Wilmerding. He was a retired maintenance man for the East Allegheny School District. Ricky was loved by so many and will be deeply missed. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Jude the Apostle Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Please meet directly at the church. Ricky will be laid to rest at New St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Due to the current health restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks will be required in the funeral home and church. Please visit www.alfierifuneralhome.com
for online condolences.