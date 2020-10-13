Richard Scott Kirschler Jr., "Scott" passed away suddenly Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. He was 54 years old. Scott was born June 21, 1966, in Pittsburgh. He attended Westminster University and received a bachelor in business. Upon graduating, he started working in the steel industry starting his career in inside sales and working his way into management. He spent most of his career working for Samuel Specialty Metals in Hertimage. Beginning in high school, Scott found his passion in the game of golf. He was on the golf team at Westminister and enjoyed caddying. His position as a salesman allow him to golf at many courses and allowed him to have the opportunity to be a member at Firestone Country Club in Ohio. The loves of his life were his three children, Abby, Jack and Chris. Throughout the years, he was involved in coaching their sports teams and was their biggest cheerleader in life. He would always tell them that they could be anything and do anything that they set their mind on. He would say "You are a Kirschler and you are 10 feet tall and bullet proof." In addition to his children, Scott is survived by his father, R. Scott Kirschler Sr., as well as his brother, John Andrew Kirschler. He was predeceased by his mother, Susan Price Kirschler. He is also survived by many cousins and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com
. Funeral service will be private. Contributions may be made to Animal Friends. www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org
.