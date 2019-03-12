Robert A. Cohen, 89, of Pittsburgh, died Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born July 23, 1929, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Max and Mollie (Segal) Cohen. Mr. Cohen was a practicing attorney for more than 60 years at the time of his death. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing the oboe and following Pittsburgh sports. Surviving are his children, Deborah (Peter Basofin) Cohen, of California, Deborah Ann (Scott) Wheeler, of Florida, David R. (Meredith) Cohen and Charles E. Hickman, both of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Huey, Anthony M. Hickman, Stephanie (Brian) Kirklin, Amanda Cohen, Raymond D. Sagi and Mark Cohen; great-grandchildren, Kailyn Coughenour, Nicholas Huey and Alana Kirklin; great-great-grandchild, Jordyn Kramer; also surviving is one sister, Beatrice Friedman and one brother, Arthur (Barbara Bailey) Cohen. He was preceded by his wife, Mary E. Cohen, and a daughter, Chrisann Sagi.

Friends will be received from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside, followed by services in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Allegheny Community Library, 181 Bateman Road, Oakdale, PA 15071 or KidsVoice, 437 Grant St., No. 700, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. www.schugar.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary