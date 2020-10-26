1/
Robert A. Findley
1935 - 2020-10-22
Robert A. Findley, 85, of Latrobe, formerly of New Stanton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born July 13, 1935, in Greensburg, the son of the late Robert and Anne (Culbertson) Findley. Robert was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Youngwood, where he was a Sunday school teacher, was in the choir, and was in the United Methodist Men's Group. He was a member and past president of the Mt. Pleasant Dart Ball League. He was a Mason in the Scottdale Lodge #562 and he enjoyed being Santa, with his wife being Mrs. Claus. He enjoyed attending the East Huntington High School Alumni breakfasts. Robert also retired from Power Ex and worked as a security guard for Supervalu. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy (Summy) Findley; his children, Delcina Taylor, of Latrobe, Bonita Bower (Ronald), of Pleasant Unity, and Amy Sassos (Nicholas), of Latrobe; his grandchildren, Bryan Taylor (Tracy), Jason Taylor, Ashley Bruce (Josh), Natalie Toman (Alex), Megan Toman (Bradley), and Mallori Culler (Timothy); his great-grandchildren, Owen, Gabriel, Regan, Lincoln, Monroe, Emma, Jacob, Brody and Brynlee. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sisters, Jacquelyn Smith and Barbara Kauffman. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Anyone wishing to join the procession to the cemetery, please be at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S 4th St., Youngwood. The family extends their deep appreciation to all the doctors, nurses and physical therapists who are working in the medical facilities through this time of covid-19. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Christ United Methodist Church. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 26, 2020.
October 24, 2020
Words will not wipe away your tears or erase your pain, but holding your memories in your heart will last forever! Our sincerest condolences to Nancy and family.
Carl and Kim Patula
Raleigh NC
Kim Patula
Friend
October 24, 2020
October 24, 2020
October 24, 2020
October 24, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Bobs passing. Such a nice man. My prayers are with the family. Roxanne Hoburn Hayes
Roxanne Coburn Hayes
Friend
October 24, 2020
Bob and I were friends for over 60 years I enjoyed every moment . He leaves a blank space many many friends will miss him.
Rest In Peace Love you.
Ken Eicher
Friend
October 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Pastorius
Acquaintance
October 24, 2020
My condolences to the family. Your father will remain in your memories.
Marla Mott
Acquaintance
