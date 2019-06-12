Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Linder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Linder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert A. Linder Obituary
Robert Allen "Bob" Linder, 87, died peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Miriam Grodner Linder; beloved father of Sandi Linder, of Agoura Hills, Calif., Mark (Sandra) Linder, of New Albany, Ohio, and the late Rochelle Linder; adoring "Papa" of Nicole and Matthew Solomowitz and Danielle and Marissa Linder; and brother of Ruth Edelstein and the late Sylvia Mason. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Bob earned his degree in accounting from Duquesne University. After serving in the Army, Bob practiced accounting his entire life. He was a member of Temple David in Monroeville and leaves behind many lifelong friends.
Services will be at noon Thursday at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside, with visitation one hour prior to services (11 a.m. to noon). Interment will be at Kether Torah Cemetery. Shiva will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Riverview Towers, Squirrel Hill.
Contributions may be made to Riverview Towers, 52 Garetta St., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now