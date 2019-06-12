Robert Allen "Bob" Linder, 87, died peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Miriam Grodner Linder; beloved father of Sandi Linder, of Agoura Hills, Calif., Mark (Sandra) Linder, of New Albany, Ohio, and the late Rochelle Linder; adoring "Papa" of Nicole and Matthew Solomowitz and Danielle and Marissa Linder; and brother of Ruth Edelstein and the late Sylvia Mason. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Bob earned his degree in accounting from Duquesne University. After serving in the Army, Bob practiced accounting his entire life. He was a member of Temple David in Monroeville and leaves behind many lifelong friends.

Services will be at noon Thursday at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside, with visitation one hour prior to services (11 a.m. to noon). Interment will be at Kether Torah Cemetery. Shiva will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Riverview Towers, Squirrel Hill.

Contributions may be made to Riverview Towers, 52 Garetta St., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.