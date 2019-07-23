Robert "Bob" Anthony Macioce, 86, formerly of Clairton and Forward Township, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born Sept. 22, 1932, he was the son of the late Pasquale "Patsy" and Freda (Russo) Macioce; and beloved husband of 50 years to the late Janice (Cochran) Macioce. He was the loving father of Gary J. (Sandra) Macioce, of DuBois, Darren P. (Mary Ann) Macioce, of Pine Township, Judy A. (Thomas) Wolfgang, of Elizabeth, and Robert M. (Francine) Macioce of Moon Township; grandfather of eight grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; and brother of Patricia (Robert) King, of Verona, and her twin sister, the late Dolores Ann Macioce. Also survived by many very close friends and relatives, and will be greatly missed by his family and the many who loved him, including his caregivers and residents at Paramount Senior Living. He was a member of St. Michael Parish in Elizabeth Township, where he served on council. He served as a corporal in the 3rd Armored Calvary Turret Artillery (February 1953 - February 1955) during the Korean War, where he was in charge of 176 men and 457 weapons. During that time, his unit, together with more than 3,000 other troops, participated in the testing of the first-ever igniting by single 280 mm gun shot 7 miles away of an A-Bomb in Frenchman's Flat, Nev. His work career consisted of assisting his parents in the family business of Patsy's Bar and Grill in Clairton; eight years with U.S. Steel Clairton Works as a crane operator; and 33 years with Prudential Insurance Co. in the McKeesport, Belle Vernon and Uniontown offices as sales agent and manager until his retirement. While at Prudential, he received numerous prestigious Crown Awards in recognition of outstanding sales and service. In keeping with his desire to help people through work and to be involved in the community, he followed his retirement for 12 years as dispatcher with Mitchell Plumbing and Heating in Elizabeth. Other recognitions include service as past president of the Clairton/Glassport Rotary Club, where he was a member for 45 years; McKeesport Life Underwriters; McKeesport Area CIO Union; and Wilson American Citizens Club. Bob was always known for his unlimited supply of kindnesses and good humor. He was a faithful follower of the Clairton Bears and even played independently at one time for the Clairton Dukes as a center. He had an unwavering love of the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a season ticket holder since the 1950s.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 N. Second Ave., Elizabeth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Michael Parish, with the Rev. Thomas Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 23, 2019