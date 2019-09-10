Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
For more information about
Robert Szepesi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Free Hungarian Reformed Church
McKeesport, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Szepesi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Szepesi


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Szepesi Obituary
Robert A. Szepesi, 81, of White Oak, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, surrounded by his daughters. He was born July 17, 1938, in Duquesne and was a son of the late Stephen and Irene (Serfozo) Szepesi. He was the loving husband of the late Joan (Savel) Szepesi, who passed away May 18, 2002. Robert was an active member of the Free Hungarian Reformed Church, McKeesport. He served in the Army from 1961-1963 and was honorably discharged. He was a draftsman and CAD designer for Dravo Corp. After his retirement, Bob enjoyed reminiscing about classic cars, watching Penguins hockey and Pirates baseball, and working on projects at his daughters' houses. He is survived by his daughters, Christine L. (J.R.) Guzewicz, of Elizabeth Township; Denise L. (Shawn) Szepesi-Strom, of McKeesport; and Sandra L. (Abe) White, of Lee's Summit, Mo. He was the proud "Pappy" of Sarah (Ian) Fleming, Tyler Guzewicz, Dylan Szepesi, Emily White, William "Liam" White and Rebekah White and uncle to several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Szepesi.
Friends are welcome to share remembrances from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Free Hungarian Reformed Church in McKeesport with the Rev. Dr. Daniel Borsay officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.
Remembrances may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now