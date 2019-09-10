|
Robert A. Szepesi, 81, of White Oak, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, surrounded by his daughters. He was born July 17, 1938, in Duquesne and was a son of the late Stephen and Irene (Serfozo) Szepesi. He was the loving husband of the late Joan (Savel) Szepesi, who passed away May 18, 2002. Robert was an active member of the Free Hungarian Reformed Church, McKeesport. He served in the Army from 1961-1963 and was honorably discharged. He was a draftsman and CAD designer for Dravo Corp. After his retirement, Bob enjoyed reminiscing about classic cars, watching Penguins hockey and Pirates baseball, and working on projects at his daughters' houses. He is survived by his daughters, Christine L. (J.R.) Guzewicz, of Elizabeth Township; Denise L. (Shawn) Szepesi-Strom, of McKeesport; and Sandra L. (Abe) White, of Lee's Summit, Mo. He was the proud "Pappy" of Sarah (Ian) Fleming, Tyler Guzewicz, Dylan Szepesi, Emily White, William "Liam" White and Rebekah White and uncle to several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Szepesi.
Friends are welcome to share remembrances from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Free Hungarian Reformed Church in McKeesport with the Rev. Dr. Daniel Borsay officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.
Remembrances may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 10, 2019