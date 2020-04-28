|
Robert C. "Bob" Ankeny, 72, of Eighty Four Pa., formerly of Monroeville, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 25, 2020, in his home. He was born May 22, 1947, in Monroeville, the son of the late William and Betty Daum Ankeny. Mr. Ankeny was a 1965 graduate of Gateway High School. He was employed for more than 30 years as a car carrier for Lease Way Trucking Company and was a member of Teamsters Central Southern No. 377. Mr. Ankeny was an avid bowler and golfer. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. Surviving is his wife, Linda L. Ankeny, of Eighty Four. The couple had been together for 30 years. Also surviving are his former wife, Betty (Ken) Hoolahan; his three children, Debbie (Steve) Hoffner, Michael (Bev) Ankeny and Christy (Geoffrey) Wenger; a brother, William (Betty) Ankeny; five grandchildren, Patrick, Andrew, Sophie, Ruby and Ashley; mother-in-law, Helen Volk, and many other family members that were dear to him. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ankeny was preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Volk. All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the WARCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME INC., Wilson at East Katherine Ave., Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the Washington Area Humane Society, PO Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or at www.washingtonpashelter.org. or to the at . Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.