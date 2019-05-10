Robert Charles Critchfield died Friday, April 19, 2019. "Papap" fought a good fight. He was born Feb. 9, 1941, in Lash, Pa., to William and Lois Critchfield, with siblings, Ronald, Raymond, Richard and Tami Houser, all of the East Coast. The Vietnam War veteran served in the U.S.A.F. from 1960-68, and loved his work on F-106 and F-105 planes. His exposure to Agent Orange was denied by VA, but he had four diseases caused by the exposure. His fight lasted to the end of 11 years, when CL leukemia took his life. He married Judy Thurman in 1962, and had a beloved son, Todd; and daughter, Marci Bennett (Mike). He especially loved his beautiful granddaughters, Caitlynn, Taryn and Melanie. Family was his life. He enjoyed the Pacific Northwest, boating, camping, his '68 MG car, Pittsburgh Steelers and Zags basketball. Robert was a salesman in the food industry for 47 years and made many friends.

Per his request, there will be no service.

The family sends special thanks to Cancer Care NW and Sunshine Home Health Service for their excellent support and care. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on May 10, 2019