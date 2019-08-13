Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Robert Chamovitz Obituary
Robert Chamovitz, M.D., age 94, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Sheila Chamovitz; beloved father of Mindy (Mitchell) Small, Julia (Brad Nilson) Chamovitz Nilson, Max (Kristina Hatcher) Chamovitz and the late Cathy Chamovitz; brother of the late Jerome, Irvin, Allen and David Chamovitz; and Zada to Ammi, Yudi, Dovi, Devorah, Levi, Yossi, Eli, Benjamin, Leah, Asher and Caleb. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren and adoring nieces and nephews. He was a beloved and dedicated physician and a veteran of the Navy during World War II and the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a medical researcher, teacher and a board member of the Hebrew Free Loan and an active supporter of many other Jewish causes.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., the time of services, Tuesday at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside. Interment will be in Beth Shalom Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the JNF, 5915 Beacon St., Pittsburgh, PA 15217; Israel Bonds, 6507 Wilkins Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217; or the Hebrew Free Loan, 4307 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 13, 2019
