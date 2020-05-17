Robert Daniel "Bob" Dougherty, 84, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home in Acworth, Ga., with his wife, Veronica, and children at his side. Bob was born March 13, 1936, in Duquesne, to Pauline and Daniel Dougherty. He is survived by his brothers, Thomas and Daniel; and his sister, Ruth. His sisters, Joan and Margaret, preceded him in death. Bob loved life with Veronica "Ronnie" and led the way for his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter, Patrick and his sons, Jake and Tyler (Lauren nee Nachazel and their daughter Mia); Rosemary and Brian Potts and their children, Kathleen (Jeff Argyros), Sam, Conor, and Eamonn; Robert and Liza (nee Ovtchinnikova); Maggie and Todd Sluzas and their children, Megan, Andrew, and Shannon. Bob valued the friendships he made along the way during his years in the Social Security Administration, at Highmark Blue Cross / Blue Shield, in the St. Teresa of Avila choir, and in the neighborhoods of North Hills as well as those in Georgia. Bob thrived on his passions for music, travel, gardening, running, pickleball, cheering for the Irish, and all things Pittsburgh. Though above all, Bob loved nothing more than sharing stories around thewith his children and grandchildren of his youthful days at Kennywood, his time at Duquesne University, and the wonderful world travels he shared with Ronnie. May he go with God. A funeral Mass will be celebrated when guidelines permit. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia (svdpgeorgia.org).
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 17, 2020.