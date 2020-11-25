Robert J. Miles, 82, of Cranberry Township, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, while under the care of Concordia at Rebecca Residence, in Allison Park. Born June 16, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, Robert was the son of the late George L. Miles and Jean H. Court Miles. Robert earned his bachelor's degree in architecture from Case Western Reserve University's Adelbert College, after which he proudly served our country in the Army. As a member of A.I.A., he worked in the Cleveland, Ohio, Virginia Beach, Va., and Pittsburgh areas. Over the years, Robert was a member to many organizations. He was a Mason of the 32nd degree and a past master of Solon Lodge No. 757 Free and Accepted Masons, a member of the Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Chapter No. 152 Royal Arch Masons, a member of the Oriental Commandery No. 12, 7th Division Knights Templar of Ohio, a member of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite-Valley of Cleveland, Ohio, and a member of the Syria Shriners. Robert was a member of Shadyside Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh. He attended community Bible study classes for many years. As a lover of airplanes, he enjoyed his membership with the Air Heritage Museum in Beaver Falls. Above all, Robert was a loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Robert J. Miles Jr., of Pittsburgh, and Stephanie (Victor) Grund, of Amherst, N.H.; and his grandchildren, Chloe and Malia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn Bittner Miles, who passed away May 17, 2014. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS. INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave., P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Township, PA 16066. Donations to Shadyside Presbyterian Church or Shriners Hospitals for Children
are requested in lieu of flowers. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.