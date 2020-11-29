Robert Lee Gale died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. He was the treasured and beloved father of John, James, and Christine Gale; adoring grandfather to Diana, Caroline, Stephanie, Bryan, and William; proud great-grandfather to Olivia and Ryan; grateful father-in-law to William Godshall; and appreciated and cherished professor and friend to many. Bob was born Dec. 27, 1919, in Des Moines, Iowa, and still maintains the highest GPA in his high school. He graduated No. 3 in his class of 444 at Dartmouth College. Immediately after graduating, he enlisted in the Air Force Division of the Army, serving in the Counterintelligence Corps for nearly four years in London, France, throughout Europe, and in Northern Africa. He was a proud veteran, wearing his World War II cap everywhere and stopping to talk with strangers about family members who had served in the war. When he was in London, he met and married an Irish nurse, Maureen Dowd, and they returned to the States, where he earned a Master's degree and Ph.D. from Columbia. He taught American Literature at the University of Delaware, Ole Miss, and the University of Pittsburgh with Fulbrights in Naples, Italy and Helsinki, Finland. He supervised numerous Ph.D. dissertations and was a prolific writer, writing on all major and minor American literature authors, including his favorites, Mark Twain and Henry James. He continued to author books long after his retirement, authoring 70 books and numerous study guides and articles. Bob and Maureen traveled extensively, and after her death in 2007, he continued to travel extensively with his daughter, Christine, attending Pennsylvania Bar Association conferences with her and becoming a popular and loved guest at receptions and events. Bob was a beloved professor, maintaining lifelong friendships with students, many of whom, along with other friends and family, attended a 100th birthday celebration last year, much to Bob's delight. Bob was always gracious, funny, and charming, always showing great interest in everyone he encountered. He will be sorely missed by many. There will be no visitation. Funeral will be Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Cathedral. Arrangements are by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Dartmouth College or Wounded Warrior Project
.