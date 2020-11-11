1/1
Robert R. Eberhart
Robert R. Eberhart, 86, of Plum, formerly of Mt. Washington, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 64 years of Marlene (Petronsky) Eberhart; loving father of Dale Eberhart and the late Gregory Eberhart; grandfather of Lauren (Mark) Dinga, Marissa Eberhart and Lindsey Eberhart; and great-grandfather of Elsie Laine, Henry Oliver, Levi and Grayson. Bob worked as a union and self-employed carpenter. Honoring his wishes, funeral services are private and interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery. Arrangements are by MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
