Robert Roth
1942 - 2020-04-23
Robert "Clark" Roth Jr., 77, lost his battle with coronavirus Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born May 11, 1942, in Washington, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert Clark and Margaret Jeffers Roth Sr. He graduated from Chartiers-Houston High School and served his country proudly in the Army. He worked at U.S. Steel and Western Pennsylvania Water Co. Upon retirement, Little River, S.C. became their home. He was a Steelers fan, enjoyed model trains, his 55 Ford Crown Victoria, and spending time with his family, friends, and fellow classic car enthusiasts. Mr. Roth is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann Marcone Roth; three children, Cynthia Roth, Robert Roth and Meredith Cravin (Matthew); sister, Nancy Roth; and three grandchildren, Mariana Roth, Elizabeth Cravin and Elliot Cravin. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. LEE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

Published in Triblive Online Only on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
