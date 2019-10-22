|
Robert "Robbie" Sonovick, 55, died suddenly on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Robbie was the beloved son of the Naida (Markoff) Sonovick and the late Nicholas "Nini" Sonovick Jr.; special brother of Diane Sonovick, Maryann Scarpino, and Georgeanne (Mike) Caputo; dear uncle of Mario (Nataly) Scarpino and Michael Caputo; and great-uncle of Marlee Scarpino. Robbie is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Robbie loved his family. He will always be remembered as one of the kindest people you could meet. He would help anyone out, and could make everyone laugh.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Robbie will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles.
Memory Eternal.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Oct. 22, 2019