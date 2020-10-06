Robert Tim Cramer, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the age of 61. Prior to moving to Florida, Tim grew up in and was a longtime resident of Elizabeth, Pa. He is survived by his two brothers, Claude C. Cramer, of Reston, Va., and C. Jay Cramer, of Cincinnati, Ohio. Tim's ashes have been entombed in a crypt beside the crypt of his parents, Harold and Mary Cramer, at the Lebanon Chapel Mausoleum, in West Mifflin, where they have a lovely view of the planes taking off and landing at Allegheny County Airport.



