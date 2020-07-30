1/
Robert W. Addoms
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Addoms, loved his family beyond measure, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, July 28, 2020, at Franciscan Manor. Born Oct. 13, 1939, in New York, N.Y., Robert was the only child born to the late Robert W. and Genevieve Regina (Murphy) Addoms. Robert married the love of his life Aug. 16, 1958, Norma Gail (Hensley) Addoms, who preceded him in death Feb. 25, 2017. They made their home in Moon Township in 1972 and added four children, six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Robert retired in 2002 from U.S. Steel Aircraft Division, where he had been a purchaser. He served his country in the Air Force from 1959-1963 and was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church. Robert's hobby was "the family photographer" and chronicled all their family memories. Known for his "zingers" and wit, he had a sharp sense of humor! He was the beloved father of Patricia (William) Dempsey, Robert (Linda) Addoms, Cheryl (Clayton) Sovich and the late Michael Addoms; cherished grandfather of Jennifer Dempsey, Bryan (Sarah) Dempsey, Allie Addoms, Rachel (fiance Andrew McCall) Addoms, Clayton (Jenna) Sovich and Christina (Kevin) Sullivan; and his precious great-granddaughter Jessica Klotz. The family is planning a private service. Arrangements are by COPELAND's. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Robert's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved