Robert W. Addoms, loved his family beyond measure, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, July 28, 2020, at Franciscan Manor. Born Oct. 13, 1939, in New York, N.Y., Robert was the only child born to the late Robert W. and Genevieve Regina (Murphy) Addoms. Robert married the love of his life Aug. 16, 1958, Norma Gail (Hensley) Addoms, who preceded him in death Feb. 25, 2017. They made their home in Moon Township in 1972 and added four children, six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Robert retired in 2002 from U.S. Steel Aircraft Division, where he had been a purchaser. He served his country in the Air Force from 1959-1963 and was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church. Robert's hobby was "the family photographer" and chronicled all their family memories. Known for his "zingers" and wit, he had a sharp sense of humor! He was the beloved father of Patricia (William) Dempsey, Robert (Linda) Addoms, Cheryl (Clayton) Sovich and the late Michael Addoms; cherished grandfather of Jennifer Dempsey, Bryan (Sarah) Dempsey, Allie Addoms, Rachel (fiance Andrew McCall) Addoms, Clayton (Jenna) Sovich and Christina (Kevin) Sullivan; and his precious great-granddaughter Jessica Klotz. The family is planning a private service. Arrangements are by COPELAND's. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Robert's name.