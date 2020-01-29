|
|
Robert Walter "Bob" Sheppard, 44, of Scranton, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, after battling cancer. He was born Feb. 2, 1975, in Pittsburgh, the son of John Dennis and Jeanne Elizabeth (Aber) Sheppard. He was a graduate of Penn Hills High School. Robert was employed by Excel Sports Wear in Trafford. Survivors include his sister, Amy Miglionico, brother-in-law, John, and two nieces, Mia and Brooklyn, all of Scranton, Kan. He is also survived by his cousins in Pittsburgh, including Charles Sheppard. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Dennis Sheppard and Jeanne Elizabeth (Aber) Sheppard. Robert enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to music. He also loved to draw and play Dungeons and Dragons with friends. He was a kind soul always willing to help anyone in a time of need. Robert will be missed immensely; his family is grateful they could spend this last year together.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held in Pittsburgh at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka, Kan., is assisting the family.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 29, 2020