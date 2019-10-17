|
|
Roberta B. Sterne, 95, of Verona, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. She was born June 2, 1924, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Norman and Corinne (Clements) Bradshaw. She was the beloved wife of the late Colin Sterne; loving mother of Robin (Richard Godec) Sterne, Hilary (Stephen Reynolds) Sterne and Alison (Michael) Frederick; grandmother of Malec Heermans, Dustin Godec and Tynan Reynolds; and great-grandmother of Kilie Godec and Enid Heermans. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, June Lambert and Richard Bradshaw.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the chapel at Longwood at Oakmont, 500 Coxcomb Hill Road, Route 909, Verona, PA 15147. Arrangements are entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund in memory of Roberta. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Oct. 17, 2019