Roberta H. Graham, 84, formerly of Leetsdale, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Eileen Graham; and her sister, June Fleming. Roberta is survived by her brother, Ramon (Suzanna) Graham; sister, Mae Johnson; and brother-in-law, Jerry Fleming. She will be greatly missed by nieces, Barbara (Arthur) Dobias, Sandra (Philip) Ward, Susan McGee, Renee (John) Lavin, Tricia (Steven) Haberman; and nephews, David (Katherine) Fleming, John (Kalene Guyer) Fleming, and Brett (Shannon) Robertson; great-nieces, Jennifer Dobias, Rachel (Nicholas Mysnyk) Hommel, Marina Fleming, and Alyssa Lavin; great-nephews, Spencer Fleming, Jack Lavin, Dylan Hommel, and Nathan Haberman; she will be especially missed by goddaughter and great-niece, Amanda Lavin, with whom she was very close; and great-great-nephew Brayden John Mysnyk. She will also be missed by close friends, Cathy Bell and Vonne Norkus. Roberta had owned a small grocery store (Bobby's Market) on California Avenue in Pittsburgh. She had also worked at Bellevue Fruit Market, Big Z, and both Burger King and McDonalds before retiring. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at R.D. COPELAND INC. FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St., Sewickley, PA 412-741-7100. Everyone attending visitation will be required to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distancing. A private ceremony for family will be held at Sewickley Cemetery following viewing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Autism Society SW NJ Affiliate 532. Checks can be made out to and mailed to: Autism Society SW NJ Affiliate 532, 10 Shadow Oak Court, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054, or contribute online at www.solvingthepuzzle.com
.