Roberta Maxine Reid, loving mother of one, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 77 from breast cancer in La Mirada, Calif. Roberta, affectionately known as "Bobbie" or "Bert" to many, was born Jan. 13, 1943, in Pittsburgh, to Robert and Hosea (Proctor) Banks. She attended Quaker Valley High School followed by the University of Pittsburgh, where she studied psychology. She married William Reid in 1972. They had one daughter. In the 60's, Roberta was extremely active in civil rights and politics. She passionately participated in freedom marches around the Pittsburgh area, and even served as the president of the Sewickley chapter of the NAACP. She broke barriers when she became the first black person hired in personnel at Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh. During this decade she also modeled, and landed a national commercial. In the 70's, she and her husband, William, ran Reid Enterprises Inc., where they owned multiple properties, which included apartment buildings and a neighborhood lounge, which was named for Roberta. In the 80's, she returned to Mellon Bank, and was highly beloved by its customers. This led to her being the recipient of the All Pro award, based on customer nominations, on multiple occasions. As a devout woman of Christian faith, she loved the Lord, and later served as a church secretary. Just prior to her retirement, she worked at her alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh, where she was quickly promoted from a security guard to a cherished security sergeant. Roberta was a huge history buff, an avid reader and had a strong knack for knowing family lineage in great detail off the top of her head. She was proud of her family roots, thoroughly enjoyed being a mother and loved her hometown of Sewickley. She was known for her magnetic charisma, her warm, infectious smile and her kindhearted, compassionate spirit. Roberta was preceded in death by her father, Robert, and her mother, Hosea. She is survived by her daughter, Tonya, her brothers, Dwight and Harry, a sister-in-law, Sandy, and several cousins and nephews.



