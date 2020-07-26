Roger Anthony Pieto, 79, of Clinton Township, N.J., passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home. Roger was born July 12, 1941, in McKees Rocks. He spent his childhood in the Pittsburgh area. He has resided in Clinton Towship for the past 45 years. He was the son of the late Philip and Lena Pieto. Roger and his wife, Mary Kossler Pieto, celebrated 55 years of marriage. He served in the Army on active duty from 1964 to 1966; he continued to serve his country in the Reserve through 1971 and attained the rank of Captain. He earned his bachelor's degree from Syracuse University and his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Roger was a purchasing manager for RCA (which later became GE) for 32 years. Roger especially enjoyed spending time with his family. His other interests included gardening, hunting and coaching Pop Warner football. Survivors, in addition to his loving wife, include four children, Roger Pieto and his wife, Amy, of Hookstown, Pa., Michele Pieto Lampard, of Victoria, British Columbia, Susan Pieto Henn and her husband, Thomas, of Union Township, N.J., and Matthew Pieto, of Hacketstown, N.J.; plus his 11 grandchildren, of whom he was so very proud, Megan, Lena, Rachael, Roger Jr., Anthony, Malia, Noah, Carter, Lily, Chloe and Jude. He is also survived by one brother, Anthony and his wife, Shirley, of Sarver, Pa. He was predeceased by his brother, Philip Pieto, who passed away in 1978. A private funeral Mass will take place at Immaculate Conception Church for immediate family. If you wish to view the Mass, please click on the link provided on the funeral home website, https://www.scarponifuneralhomes.com/
. Arrangements are by SCARPONI-BRIGHT FUNERAL HOME in Lebanon, N.J. Those wishing to make a donation, please consider Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.