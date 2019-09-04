|
|
Ronald E. Kimmich Sr., 87, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, after living a wonderful life surrounded by wonderful people. He was born May 8, 1932, in Pittsburgh, in the midst of the great depression, to Florence Hohmann Kimmich and Edward Kimmich. Ron was predeceased by his beautiful wife of more than 60 years, Barbara W. Kimmich. He was the loving father of Ronald (Kate) Kimmich Jr., Karl (June) Kimmich, Becky (Todd) Kaercher, Rachel (Nate) Boyle, Kurt (Amy) Kimmich and John (Jen) Kimmich; proud grandfather of 26 including Megan, Grace, Hillary and Camille Kimmich, Lauren, Claire, Caroline and Anna Kimmich, Jessie, Leah, Gordon, Jillian and Grant Kaercher, Emma, George, Sam, Joe, Adam and Michael Boyle, Maggie, Katie, Matt, Luke, Jake and Ben Kimmich and Charlie Kimmich, and great-grandfather of 15. Ron served valiantly for three years in the Army in Europe. It was during these days that he developed and maintained a lifelong friendship with Bob and Rosie Hughes. This tour of duty instilled a lifelong love of travel in Ron and Barb, as they visited nearly 30 countries during their wonderful 60 plus years together. Ron returned from Europe and completed his degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Ron had a very successful 41 year career as an investment advisor with Confluence Financial Partners and its predecessor firms (he originally started his career with Singer, Deane and Scribner). It was during these years that Ron forged and enjoyed friendships with many wonderful people while raising a family of six with Barb. Ron lived his entire adult life in Gibsonia, with his final two years as a resident of Murrysville. The family wishes many thanks to the wonderful and compassionate folks at Redstone Highlands who cared for Ron with dignity and pure love. Ron will be remembered by all who knew him by his infectious laugh, his quick wit, his kind heart and unwavering love for his wife and family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in St. Alphonsus Church, 201 Church Road, Wexford, PA 15090. Arrangements were made by SCHELLHAAS AND SONS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Miracle League of Western PA, 4530 William Penn Hwy. No. 198, Murrysville, PA 15668 or St. Emma's Retreat House, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 4, 2019