Ronald Kulczynski
Ronald E. Kulczynski, 71, of Elizabeth Township, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, surrounded by those who cared for and loved him, including his four-legged friend, Frankie. He was born May 2, 1947, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late Frank and Zorrie (Grba) Kulczynski. Ron was a member of St. Mark Church--Liberty Worship Site. He was a Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War, and continued his commitment to the Navy by spending his entire working career at the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory. He admired and respected the camaraderie of organizations such as the Clairton Sportsman's Club, the American Legion and the Veteran's Association. Ron loved life to the fullest, not wanting to surrender to the recognized inevitable. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Ann "Cyndi" (Kollar) Kulczynski; nieces; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Kulczynski III.
A celebration of Ron's life will be a Mass of Christian Burial at noon Friday, March 1, 2019, in St. Mark Parish--Liberty Worship Site. Burial with military honors will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director.
In lieu of flowers, Cyndi, his best friend and companion, has requested that memorial contributions may be made to the White Oak Animal Safe Haven No Kill Shelter at 412-672-8901. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Feb. 28, 2019
