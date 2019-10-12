|
Ronald Joseph Bentz, 88, passed peacefully at home in Forest Hills, surrounded by family, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. He was born in Oakland to Joseph and Hannah (Faley) Bentz. During his childhood in Oakland, he attended St. Regis Elementary School and was an active participant in local sports, including football and baseball. He graduated fifth in his class from Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School, and went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and a master's in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh, where he also played varsity baseball. Ronald worked as a research engineering manager for United States Steel Corp. Research Center in Monroeville, where he retired at the age of 60 and continued consulting in the steel industry for another 10 years. He was an active member of St. Maurice Catholic Church for 55 years, serving as a member and president of the parish council, lector, Eucharistic minister, finance council, school board, and director of the church festival for 40 years. He received the Distinguished Parishioner Award from St. Maurice, as well as the Manifesting the Kingdom Award from the Diocese of Pittsburgh for outstanding service to his parish. Ronald served as a councilman as well as president of Forest Hills Borough Council, and served as an active member of the Forest Hills Civic Association, which included his involvement in the Community Day Fourth of July celebration. He was a member of the recreation board and president and member of the pool committee. Ron loved Pittsburgh sports, particularly Steelers and Pitt football and basketball. He was a season ticket holder in all three sports for more than 50 years. His greatest joy was attending all of his grandchildren's activities and spending time with them. Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Jane (Doyle) Bentz; his children, Robert Bentz, of Bellvue, Mary Lynn Foster (Jack), of Brookline, Barbara Staniscia (Jamie), of Murrysville, Susan Ferguson (Mark), of Hampton Township, and Judy Bulazo (Steve), of Upper St. Clair; his grandchildren, Hallie Foster, Patrick Foster, Joshua Staniscia, Sean Ferguson, Tara Ferguson, Faley Bulazo and Marina Bulazo; his sister, Joanne (Bentz) Dapper; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Bentz.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at WOLFE MEMORIAL LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Maurice Church. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh, Office of Advancement, 212 Ninth St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, https://www.ccpgh.org.
