Ronald P. Caye, 82, of Ross Township, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Carolyn Wirth Caye; father of Mark (Monica) Caye, Rhonda (Rich) Vorndran, Todd (Pam) Caye and Dennis (Amy) Caye; brother of Charles (Claire) Caye, William (Hanna) Caye and the late Thomas Caye; and brother-in-law of JoAnn Caye. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and one future great-grandchild who is due in February.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a blessing service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Contributions may be made to North Hills Food Pantry at Highland Church or send quilts to Lutheran World Relief. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.
