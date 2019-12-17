Home

Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Ronald P. Caye Obituary
Ronald P. Caye, 82, of Ross Township, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Carolyn Wirth Caye; father of Mark (Monica) Caye, Rhonda (Rich) Vorndran, Todd (Pam) Caye and Dennis (Amy) Caye; brother of Charles (Claire) Caye, William (Hanna) Caye and the late Thomas Caye; and brother-in-law of JoAnn Caye. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and one future great-grandchild who is due in February.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a blessing service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Contributions may be made to North Hills Food Pantry at Highland Church or send quilts to Lutheran World Relief. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
