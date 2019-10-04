|
Ronald P. Dreshman Sr., 94, of Munhall, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 48 years of the late Clara (Meszar) Dreshman. He was the loving father of Ronald P. (companion Susan Chulick) Dreshman Jr., of East Pittsburgh, Rhonda and Robert Dreshman, of Munhall, and Roger (Noreen) Dreshman, of West Mifflin; and grandfather of Jaclyn (Chris) Boehm and Roger Dreshman Jr. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Roy H. and Eva L. (Blank) Dreshman, and his brothers, Henry, Charles "Chick" and Roy. Ronald was a proud veteran of the Army, having served in World War II. While serving abroad in the war, he was privileged to have met Bob Hope, John Wayne and Jackie Cooper. Prior to his retirement, Ronald was part-owner and was a machinist at R.H. Dreshman and Sons Inc. He will be remembered as a fun and loving father and grandfather who enjoyed all the Pittsburgh sports teams, pro boxing and who was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Friends will be received from 12:30 until time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, PA 15236.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church, 4300 Main St., Munhall, PA 15120. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
