Roni J. Millstine
1947 - 2020
Roni James Millstine, formerly of Clinton, currently of Kennedy Township, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born May 5, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Philip Daniel and Mildred Upole McArdle. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and father of her children, David Sutton James. She was forever thankful to God for blessing her with the love of her husband, Herman Millstine; her daughter, Amy James Joyce (Dan); and her grandsons, Dan and Sam, who made each day full of love and laughter. She is also survived by her stepson, Mark Millstine (Betsy), and grandchildren Hannah and Erik; her siblings, John J. McArdle, Nanci A. Jahnke and Susan K. Dodds; and many loving nieces and nephews. Her sister, Lenore Thompson Stout, also preceded her in death. She wanted to give special thanks to her dearest friends Catherine (Taffy) Krawchyk and Anne Burke. She is also survived by her daughter, Lauri James Bolland (Eric), and their children. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Autism Connection of Pennsylvania, 35 Wilson St., Pittsburgh, PA 15223. Respects may be paid from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at COPELAND FUNERAL HOME, 867 Fifth Ave., Coraopolis, PA 15108. A funeral service will occur at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Union Presbyterian Church, 6165 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Union Presbyterian Church
AUG
7
Interment
Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
