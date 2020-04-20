|
Rosa Colantone D'Appollonio, 93, of Glassport, formerly of Lenola, Italy, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Jefferson Regional Hospital. Rosa was born in Lenola, Italy, on Jan. 1, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Antonio and Celeste Colantone. Rosa was the loving wife and partner of 60 years to the late Biagio D'Appollonio, who passed away in 2006. She was preceded in death by her firstborn infant son in 1946. She is survived by her seven children, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was a member of Queen of the Rosary Church in Glassport. Rosa was a devoted mother and wife who loved spending time with her family, with whom she would do the things that she loved the most. Private services have been entrusted to E.C. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 235 Monongahela Ave., Glassport, PA 15045. A private interment will take place at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum and Cemetery in North Huntingdon. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com.